Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. news

Parkland students kick off bus tour with rally

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kicked off a summer bus tour advocating for gun control at a rally in Chicago.Jun.16.2018

U.S. News

  • Police believe road rage led to shooting outside Denver dentist’s office

    01:47

  • 'Too many unknowns' with implementation of immigration policy, analyst says

    02:49

  • Outrage grows as 2,000 migrant children separated from families

    01:40

  • Trump makes misleading comments to reporters in impromptu Q&A

    02:51

  • Paul Manafort jailed after judge revokes his bail

    03:06

  • Second Kansas officer dies after being shot transporting inmates

    01:05

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News