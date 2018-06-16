Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
U.S. news
Parkland students kick off bus tour with rally
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kicked off a summer bus tour advocating for gun control at a rally in Chicago.
U.S. News
Police believe road rage led to shooting outside Denver dentist’s office01:47
'Too many unknowns' with implementation of immigration policy, analyst says02:49
Outrage grows as 2,000 migrant children separated from families01:40
Trump makes misleading comments to reporters in impromptu Q&A02:51
Paul Manafort jailed after judge revokes his bail03:06
Second Kansas officer dies after being shot transporting inmates01:05
Play All