IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Parts of Beirut port grain silos collapse

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Iraqi protesters storm parliament for second time in a week

    01:14

  • Spike in deadly gang violence causing mass exodus from Haiti

    03:35

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

    03:11

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Odesa region port, says grain shipments are ready to go

    01:01

  • Nearly 100 migrants found in abandoned trailer in southern Mexico

    00:39

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed by French president

    00:42

  • Two dancers injured after giant video screen falls onto stage at Hong Kong concert

    01:15

  • Multi-billion dollar train project in Mexico continues despite threat to prehistoric sites 

    03:32

  • Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament

    01:44

  • ‘Rescind the doctrine’: Indigenous protest message to Pope Francis in Quebec

    01:18

  • Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

    05:12

  • Watch: British crown court proceedings televised live for the first time

    00:49

  • Zelenskyy faces backlash over Vogue cover from American conservatives

    02:06

  • 170-carat pink diamond found in Angola

    01:12

  • North Korea's Kim warns he's ready to use nuclear war deterrent

    00:44

  • Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will rebuild strategic bridge it attacked to thwart Russians

    01:05

  • Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'

    03:00

  • Families of 9/11 victims voice outrage over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour

    03:15

  • Biden administration proposes trade to get Griner, Whelan back to U.S.

    02:13

NBC News

Parts of Beirut port grain silos collapse

01:00

Parts of the grain silos at Beirut port collapsed, sending thick smoke over much of the city. It happened almost two years after the devastating port explosion that killed hundreds of people.July 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Parts of Beirut port grain silos collapse

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Iraqi protesters storm parliament for second time in a week

    01:14

  • Spike in deadly gang violence causing mass exodus from Haiti

    03:35

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

    03:11

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Odesa region port, says grain shipments are ready to go

    01:01

  • Nearly 100 migrants found in abandoned trailer in southern Mexico

    00:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All