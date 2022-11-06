IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    At least 15 killed in fire at Russian nightclub

    00:53

  • Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years later

    01:42

  • Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East Africa

    01:29

  • South Korea scrambles fighter jets in response to North Korean aircraft

    01:18

  • Putin says civilians must be evacuated from most dangerous areas of Kherson

    00:40

  • Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué announces his retirement

    00:46

  • German Chancellor Scholz meets President Xi on one-day visit to China

    01:05

  • Brittney Griner meets with U.S. officials in jail

    01:03

  • North Korea missile tests escalate tensions with U.S., South Korea

    01:27

  • Imran Khan shot and wounded campaigning in Pakistan

    01:00

  • ‘Thank you for not abandoning us’: Ukrainian POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Russia

    00:55

  • Benjamin Netanyahu to become Israeli prime minister again

    02:44

  • North Korean missile test fails, according to South Korean officials

    02:31

  • Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says

    03:32

  • North Korea’s missiles prompt Japan to activate warning system

    00:28

  • Delhi's air quality index breaches 'hazardous' category as smog descends

    00:50

  • Hurricane Lisa takes a swipe at Belize

    00:34

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro tells protesters to lift blockades

    01:04

  • North Korea tests ICBM, launches other missiles

    01:33

NBC News

Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

01:09

A passenger plane with 39 people on board crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Bukoba, Tanzania. Local authorities have rescued at least 26 passengers on board and taken them to hospital, Precision Air said in a statement.Nov. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    At least 15 killed in fire at Russian nightclub

    00:53

  • Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years later

    01:42

  • Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East Africa

    01:29

  • South Korea scrambles fighter jets in response to North Korean aircraft

    01:18

  • Putin says civilians must be evacuated from most dangerous areas of Kherson

    00:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All