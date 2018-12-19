Paul Ryan gives farewell speech as Speaker of the House, urges for gentler politics01:35
Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) urged a more civil tone to the country and Congress as he gave his farewell address as speaker saying that in politics today, "outrage has become a brand."
What is the First Step Act?10:10
Fed hikes rates by a quarter-point despite attacks from the president04:40
Ryan in farewell speech: 'Outrage has become a brand’01:35
Why the Trump Foundation agreed to dissolve04:53
Will an agreement be reached to avoid a government shutdown?06:56
President Trump faces more legal woes ahead of holiday break11:07