IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pause in war between Hamas and Israel comes into effect

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    High tensions among Cornell students amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:18

  • Israeli military arrests Al-Shifa Hospital director, 200 patients too sick to evacuate

    02:09

  • Long-awaited hostage deal set to move ahead

    03:24

  • ‘Every deal opens the door to the next deal’: Hostage families support Israel’s truce with Hamas

    01:36

  • Displaced Gazan family says truce needs to become a full cease-fire

    01:26

  • Israelis voice concern and disappointment over hostage release delay

    01:14

  •  Actress Melissa Barrera fired from 'Scream' over Israel-Hamas posts

    02:32

  • How Yemen's Houthi rebels could escalate the Israel-Hamas war

    02:36

  • 50 hostages to be released, fighting to stop temporarily in Gaza

    01:58

  • Pope Francis meets with families of hostages and Palestinians with relatives in Gaza

    01:56

  • Israel says hostage release won't happen before Friday

    03:54

  • Biden was ‘personally engaged’ in getting hostage deal over 'finish line,' Kirby says

    05:56

  • WATCH: Israel allows news cameras inside Al-Shifa tunnel

    01:11

  • ‘We need to end this crisis’: Gazans cautious about cease-fire plan

    01:46

  • Video shows former State Department official harassing NYC halal cart vendor

    02:33

  • Martin Fletcher: Deal is a ‘significant step but a limited one’

    05:34

  • Families of hostages held by Hamas meet with Pope Francis

    02:23

  • US national security advisor talks Israel and Hamas hostage deal

    04:47

  • Israel and Hamas reach deal for ceasefire, release of 50 hostages

    03:06

Early TODAY

Pause in war between Hamas and Israel comes into effect

02:35

A four-day cease-fire has come into effect to allow for the release of hostages and prisoners and the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga reports for Early Today.Nov. 24, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Pause in war between Hamas and Israel comes into effect

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    High tensions among Cornell students amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:18

  • Israeli military arrests Al-Shifa Hospital director, 200 patients too sick to evacuate

    02:09

  • Long-awaited hostage deal set to move ahead

    03:24

  • ‘Every deal opens the door to the next deal’: Hostage families support Israel’s truce with Hamas

    01:36

  • Displaced Gazan family says truce needs to become a full cease-fire

    01:26
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All