NBC News

Pelosi: 'When Dianne spoke, people listened'

09:31

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi spoke in honor of her friend Sen. Dianne Feinstein at her funeral, saying "living up to your standard is quite a challenge."Oct. 5, 2023

