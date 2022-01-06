Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 6
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., led the House of Representatives in a moment of silence in reflection of the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot and to honor those officers who were injured or lost their lives as a result of the attack.Jan. 6, 2022
