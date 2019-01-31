Pelosi on border security: 'There is not going to be any wall money'

Roger Stone unloads, Trump takes questions from Oval: Watch NBC News Briefly

Donald Trump

Pelosi open to 'enhanced fencing,' not wall money for border

01:48

While speaking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed the bipartisan committee within Congress that is looking into options involving technology and "enhanced fencing" for border security, but rejected the possibility for any wall funding.Jan. 31, 2019

