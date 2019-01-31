Pelosi open to 'enhanced fencing,' not wall money for border01:48
While speaking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed the bipartisan committee within Congress that is looking into options involving technology and "enhanced fencing" for border security, but rejected the possibility for any wall funding.
Pelosi on border security: 'There is not going to be any wall money'01:48
Are big progressive ideas preventing a united Democratic message?08:22
MPP: Foxconn scaling back plans on WI factory project07:29
Specialist in White House security clearance office suspended without pay02:35
House Dems seek to expand social security05:38
Chris Christie speaks out on Trump allies, administration10:24