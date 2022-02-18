IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekend

  • House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents

  • Gillibrand praises bill ending 'broken system' of forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases

  • Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

  • National Archives asks DOJ to look into Trump’s handling of WH records

  • Angelina Jolie: Protections in Violence Against Women Act are 'urgently needed'

  • Obama to address House Democratic caucus

  • Democrats: Manchin hasn't 'slammed the door' on child tax credit talks

  • Congress hopes to pass bill to fund government and avert shutdown before February deadline

  • Biden meets with Sens. Grassley, Durbin to discuss Supreme Court vacancy

  • Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

  • Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: A look at Biden's likely Supreme Court short-lister

  • Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process

  • What does Justice Breyer's retirement mean for fight over abortion rights?

  • Justice Breyer's retirement could impact Democrats in midterm elections

  • Full remarks: Justice Breyer joins Biden to announce retirement from Supreme Court

  • 'It's long overdue': Biden commits to nominating first Black woman to the Supreme Court

  • Justice Breyer announces Supreme Court retirement, reflects on love of teaching

  • Biden praises Breyer as an 'exemplary justice' as he announces retirement

  • Measuring Justice Breyer’s lasting legacy of liberal opinions

NBC News

Pence addresses Trump's claims the former VP could have “overturned the election”

02:36

After speaking at an event at Stanford University, former Vice President Mike Pence addressed claims made by President Donald Trump that he could have done more to overturn the results of the 2020 election during the Electoral College certifications on January 6, 2021.Feb. 18, 2022

