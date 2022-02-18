Pence addresses Trump's claims the former VP could have “overturned the election”
02:36
After speaking at an event at Stanford University, former Vice President Mike Pence addressed claims made by President Donald Trump that he could have done more to overturn the results of the 2020 election during the Electoral College certifications on January 6, 2021.Feb. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekend
01:22
House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents
02:24
Gillibrand praises bill ending 'broken system' of forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases
02:23
Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process
03:59
National Archives asks DOJ to look into Trump’s handling of WH records
00:41
Angelina Jolie: Protections in Violence Against Women Act are 'urgently needed'