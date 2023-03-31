IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Pence says Trump indictment is 'political prosecution'

01:29

Former Vice President Mike Pence commented on the indictment of former President Trump by a New York grand jury for alleged hush money payments. He called the potential charges "outrageous" and compared the investigation to "political persecution" during an interview at the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit.March 31, 2023

