IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    How lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s indictment in Georgia

    03:01

  • FEMA administrator discusses Hawaii wildfire response at White House briefing

    01:33

  • Biden to tout administration’s accomplishments in multi-state tour

    02:54

  • Biden welcomes Houston Astros to the White House

    01:00

  • McConnell freezing during news conference sparks concern over lawmakers’ ages

    02:37

  • White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger

    02:42

  • Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

    02:19

  • Trump faces additional charges in the classified documents case

    03:01

  • Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

    02:59

  • Feinstein appears confused during Senate committee vote, told to 'just say aye'

    01:25

  • Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-sentence

    03:42

  • McConnell freezes up during news conference, raising health concerns

    01:40

  • UFO whistleblower alleges 'non-human' biologics found at crash sites

    00:51

  • Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away

    03:11

  • Biden designates three locations linked to Emmett Till as national monuments

    03:14

  • Senate Democrats pressure Republican Sen. Tuberville to end military blockade

    03:43

  • Biden admin suing Texas over floating barriers at southern border

    02:03

  • 'We're done with the cover-ups': House GOP preview hearing on UFOs

    01:23

  • Whistleblowers in Hunter Biden case testify before Congress

    01:45

  • IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe

    02:49

NBC News

Pence: 'The Georgia election was not stolen'

01:49

During an event in Indianapolis, former Vice President Mike Pence addressed former President Trump's indictment in Georgia. He said he believed all those implicated were "entitled to the presumption of innocence," but also criticized Trump for continuing to claim the Georgia election was stolen in 2020.Aug. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    How lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s indictment in Georgia

    03:01

  • FEMA administrator discusses Hawaii wildfire response at White House briefing

    01:33

  • Biden to tout administration’s accomplishments in multi-state tour

    02:54

  • Biden welcomes Houston Astros to the White House

    01:00

  • McConnell freezing during news conference sparks concern over lawmakers’ ages

    02:37

  • White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger

    02:42
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All