Pence: 'The Georgia election was not stolen'

- UP NEXT
How lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s indictment in Georgia03:01
FEMA administrator discusses Hawaii wildfire response at White House briefing01:33
Biden to tout administration’s accomplishments in multi-state tour02:54
Biden welcomes Houston Astros to the White House01:00
McConnell freezing during news conference sparks concern over lawmakers’ ages02:37
White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger02:42
Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits02:19
Trump faces additional charges in the classified documents case03:01
Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case02:59
Feinstein appears confused during Senate committee vote, told to 'just say aye'01:25
Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-sentence03:42
McConnell freezes up during news conference, raising health concerns01:40
UFO whistleblower alleges 'non-human' biologics found at crash sites00:51
Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away03:11
Biden designates three locations linked to Emmett Till as national monuments03:14
Senate Democrats pressure Republican Sen. Tuberville to end military blockade03:43
Biden admin suing Texas over floating barriers at southern border02:03
'We're done with the cover-ups': House GOP preview hearing on UFOs01:23
Whistleblowers in Hunter Biden case testify before Congress01:45
IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe02:49
- UP NEXT
How lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s indictment in Georgia03:01
FEMA administrator discusses Hawaii wildfire response at White House briefing01:33
Biden to tout administration’s accomplishments in multi-state tour02:54
Biden welcomes Houston Astros to the White House01:00
McConnell freezing during news conference sparks concern over lawmakers’ ages02:37
White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger02:42
Play All