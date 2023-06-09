Pence dodges Trump indictment question at campaign event

- UP NEXT
Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified docs probe02:49
Trump: ‘I am an innocent man’06:03
White House not commenting on Trump indictment for classified documents01:19
Timeline: Trump indicted in classified docs probe02:44
Biden denounces 'hateful bills' targeting transgender youth03:06
Biden discusses response to Canadian wildfires and smoke01:16
Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in voting rights case03:22
Schumer calls for additional personnel to fight 'unprecedented wildfires' in Canada01:30
GOP lawmakers bring House business to a halt amid debt deal protest03:50
McConnell: Defense spending in debt ceiling deal is 'totally inadequate'01:17
Why some Republican lawmakers are joining Democrats to block the gas stove bill03:18
Super Bowl Champion Chiefs celebrate win at White House03:10
Schumer, McConnell urge Senate to quickly take up debt ceiling bill01:06
House votes to pass Biden and McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal05:23
FBI Director Wray could be held in contempt of Congress over Biden probe02:31
McCarthy speaks after House passes debt ceiling bill02:44
Jeffries reaffirms he will support Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal01:13
McCarthy on debt limit deal: 'The American people are going to win'01:24
House lawmakers to vote on Biden and McCarthy’s debt deal06:00
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia, family says01:08
- UP NEXT
Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified docs probe02:49
Trump: ‘I am an innocent man’06:03
White House not commenting on Trump indictment for classified documents01:19
Timeline: Trump indicted in classified docs probe02:44
Biden denounces 'hateful bills' targeting transgender youth03:06
Biden discusses response to Canadian wildfires and smoke01:16
Play All