NBC News

Pence goes after Trump policies in campaign speech

02:08

GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence went after former President Donald Trump's policies at a campaign event in New Hampshire. Pence also took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP presidential candidate  Vivek Ramaswamy. Sept. 6, 2023

