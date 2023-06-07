IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Justice Department charges ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Arrested Development’ actor in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

NBC News

Pence vows to defend 'American values' while launching 2024 campaign

02:10

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced he would be running for president in 2024 during an event in Iowa. He called for "new leadership" in the White House and the Republican party and claimed American values were "under assault."June 7, 2023

