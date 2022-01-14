Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari, collecting millions in insurance

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Bodycam shows moment police sergeant grabs fellow officer by the throat00:53
Now Playing
Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari, collecting millions in insurance01:38
UP NEXT
Funeral for Bronx fire victims set for Sunday00:23
Body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, gay rights activist and brother of Miami's former mayor, found in Florida landfill01:51
Top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby charged with perjury01:55
Two employees wounded in Miami International Airport shooting00:51
No probable cause in case of Texas mom accused of putting Covid-positive child in trunk01:18
Rev. Al Sharpton on ‘Righteous Troublemakers,’ police reform and battle for voting rights05:44
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas tech giants for roles in spreading misinformation03:54
Biden announces more federal help to hospitals during Covid surge07:23
Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses05:43
Four charged federally in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer02:17
Watch: Bodycam shows deputies evacuate multiple due to the Marshall Fire02:17
Author shares experience with Texas attempt to ban children’s books about racism06:52
California man wanted in murders of mother, grandfather: police01:25
Smithsonian to review ill-gotten artifacts over next 6 months06:15
Dog rescued from inside home 6 days after Seattle landslide01:43
Bodycam shows police attempt to stop carjacking, crash in NYC00:45
Health care system strained as worker burnout increases03:13
Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage02:40
Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari, collecting millions in insurance01:38
Investigators say Lawrence Rudolph collected nearly $5 million in insurance after his wife's death, which Zambian officials viewed as suspicious. WPXI's Melanie Gillespie reports.Jan. 14, 2022
Watch: Bodycam shows moment police sergeant grabs fellow officer by the throat00:53
Now Playing
Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari, collecting millions in insurance01:38
UP NEXT
Funeral for Bronx fire victims set for Sunday00:23
Body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, gay rights activist and brother of Miami's former mayor, found in Florida landfill01:51
Top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby charged with perjury01:55
Two employees wounded in Miami International Airport shooting00:51