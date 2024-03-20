IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pennsylvania house fire kills four children and their father
March 20, 202400:46
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania house fire kills four children and their father

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

    04:50

  • Federal Reserve set to announce the latest interest rate decision

    02:47

  • Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents

    01:08

  • Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law after Supreme Court action

    00:21

  • Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper

    01:36

  • Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters

    02:49

  • Father of Oxford school shooter allegedly threatened prosecutor

    02:46

  • Florida man sues St. Petersburg police after ride in van causes injury

    03:01

  • Basketball team rallies around hospitalized coach

    02:03

  • Mystery deepens 11 days after college student went missing in Nashville

    01:30

  • Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

    01:43

  • Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:17

  • Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road

    01:56

  • California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old

    02:03

  • Bodycam shows missing college student Riley Strain moments before his disappearance

    00:22

  • Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder

    02:28

  • Hearing begins in alleged California exorcism death

    01:49

  • Biden and Trump loom large over primary races in 6 states

    03:27

  • Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China

    01:16

NBC News Channel

Pennsylvania house fire kills four children and their father

00:46

An adult and two children were able to escape a house fire that killed at least five family members in Jeannette, Pennsylvania.March 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania house fire kills four children and their father

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    New FBI data shows crime rates have decreased in 2023

    04:50

  • Federal Reserve set to announce the latest interest rate decision

    02:47

  • Arkansas airport executive wounded in shootout with ATF agents

    01:08

  • Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law after Supreme Court action

    00:21

  • Texas woman fatally shot alleged kidnapper

    01:36
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All