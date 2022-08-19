IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Miami firefighter investigated over comments on police officer's death

    01:22
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania man accused of attempting to buy stolen body parts

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Christian school asks gay and transgender students to leave

    01:43

  • Off-duty Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on teen

    01:23

  • Connecticut husband sentenced in 'Fitbit murder' case

    01:56

  • Lightning strike in Florida kills mother waiting on son near school

    01:38

  • How one organization is combating period poverty in the U.S.

    05:22

  • Texas school district pulls Bible and diary of Anne Frank off shelves

    03:36

  • Brothers gifted remodeled Texas home after hurricane Harvey damage

    01:52

  • Florida man survives 12-foot alligator attack

    02:32

  • Watch: Woman slips out of handcuffs and shoots AR-15 out of police vehicle

    02:53

  • Multiple dead after two planes collide over California airport

    00:53

  • Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games, fined $5M

    01:25

  • Spotlight on Southlake, Texas with teachers across U.S. leaving profession

    03:55

  • New signs the red-hot housing market is cooling

    01:43

  • Florida judge orders DOJ to redact Trump search warrant affidavit

    03:11

  • Extreme drought in Northeast fueled by climate change

    01:44

  • Three men indicted for killing of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

    01:38

  • Boston's new police commissioner promises change

    02:46

  • Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim slayings to remain in jail

    02:09

NBC News Channel

Pennsylvania man accused of attempting to buy stolen body parts

00:48

Jeremy Lee Pauley faces multiple charges, including abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property. WGAL's Jeremy Jenkins reports.Aug. 19, 2022

  • Miami firefighter investigated over comments on police officer's death

    01:22
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania man accused of attempting to buy stolen body parts

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Christian school asks gay and transgender students to leave

    01:43

  • Off-duty Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on teen

    01:23

  • Connecticut husband sentenced in 'Fitbit murder' case

    01:56

  • Lightning strike in Florida kills mother waiting on son near school

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All