IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania man charged in murder of Uber driver

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Bodycam shows police, bystanders rescue two children from Arizona apartment fire

    01:47

  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Liz Cheney’s primary opponent

    03:33

  • Cargo ship full of luxury cars caught on fire in Atlantic

    02:48

  • Watch: Bodycam captures Phoenix police officers ambushed by suspect

    02:19

  • Video shows toddler locked inside Florida daycare after workers went home

    01:46

  • Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries on representing Team USA for first time

    02:26

  • 80 years after the U.S. Japanese internment camps, a journalist shares her family's story

    01:59

  • Nationwide baby formula recall causes panic for some parents

    01:53

  • Millions recover from cross-country winter storm

    01:04

  • States ease restrictions as pandemic enters next phase

    01:43

  • Former police officer sentenced to two years in death of Daunte Wright

    01:53

  • Latino group projects higher voter turnout for midterms in battleground states

    02:03

  • Group of prosecutors pushing to end death penalty across America

    01:48

  • Lawsuit filed by family of Black teen falsely accused of threatening school, wrongfully detained for 11 days

    01:34

  • How saltwater may have affected Surfside building’s foundation ahead of 2021 collapse

    01:37

  • Deaths of Brooklyn 4-year-old, grandmother investigated as poisonings

    01:17

  • Bald eagles show signs of widespread lead poisoning

    00:23

  • One dead, one wounded in mauling at Florida dog rescue shelter

    01:07

  • Plastic surgeon charged in Colorado teen's death following botched surgery

    01:59

NBC News Channel

Pennsylvania man charged in murder of Uber driver

01:28

Authorities say Calvin Crew was arrested and charged in the killing of Christina Spicuzza who disappeared after driving for Uber. WPXI's Gabriella DeLuca reports.Feb. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania man charged in murder of Uber driver

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Bodycam shows police, bystanders rescue two children from Arizona apartment fire

    01:47

  • House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Liz Cheney’s primary opponent

    03:33

  • Cargo ship full of luxury cars caught on fire in Atlantic

    02:48

  • Watch: Bodycam captures Phoenix police officers ambushed by suspect

    02:19

  • Video shows toddler locked inside Florida daycare after workers went home

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All