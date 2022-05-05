Mother accused of shooting sons was involved in lengthy custody battle

- Now Playing
Mother accused of shooting sons was involved in lengthy custody battle01:37
- UP NEXT
Body of missing Yale University employee found on Long Island00:19
'He just kicked me in the back': Amber Heard recounts alleged assault by Johnny Depp on plane04:22
Watch: Tornadoes cause widespread damage in Oklahoma01:02
Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.03:33
Democrats turn outrage into motivation after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak04:26
U.S. surpasses one million deaths from Covid-19 since pandemic began04:43
Texas woman arrested for 1996 murder of former roommate01:22
Watch: Alabama inmate escapes jail with correctional officer02:50
Parents anxiously await FDA approval of Covid vaccines for kids under five03:15
Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers04:14
Watch: Alabama inmate escapes jail with correctional officer02:50
Amber Heard takes the stand recounting alleged abuse by ex Johnny Depp04:26
Battle continues over town's charter as multi-billion dollar Ford plant comes to Tennessee06:11
Wildfires across New Mexico continue to burn01:32
How the Supreme Court’s potential Roe v. Wade reversal could impact states02:14
Federal Reserve raises interest rates for second time this year01:45
Trevor Reed's family urges WH to bring back Brittany Griner, Paul Whelan back from Russia01:19
Amber Heard recounts alleged abuse during Johnny Depp defamation trial05:16
Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases04:16
- Now Playing
Mother accused of shooting sons was involved in lengthy custody battle01:37
- UP NEXT
Body of missing Yale University employee found on Long Island00:19
'He just kicked me in the back': Amber Heard recounts alleged assault by Johnny Depp on plane04:22
Watch: Tornadoes cause widespread damage in Oklahoma01:02
Ukrainian refugees face difficulty entering U.S.03:33
Democrats turn outrage into motivation after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak04:26
Play All