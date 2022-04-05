Pennsylvania school's snack crackdown sharply criticized by parents
02:07
Administrators at Aliquippa Junior Senior High are limiting the amount of snacks students can bring into the school, and threatening to throw away anything above the stated limits. WPXI's Jillian Hartmann reports.April 5, 2022
Florida man accused of murdering wife also a person of interest in another woman's 2014 disappearance
01:45
Dallas concert where deadly shooting took place had no permit
01:34
Now Playing
Pennsylvania school's snack crackdown sharply criticized by parents
02:07
UP NEXT
Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban
03:29
Ivermectin does not reduce Covid hospitalizations, study shows
04:09
How new Wisconsin election rules impact voters with disabilities