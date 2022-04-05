IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida man accused of murdering wife also a person of interest in another woman's 2014 disappearance

    01:45

  • Dallas concert where deadly shooting took place had no permit

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania school's snack crackdown sharply criticized by parents

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban

    03:29

  • Ivermectin does not reduce Covid hospitalizations, study shows

    04:09

  • How new Wisconsin election rules impact voters with disabilities

    04:03

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for Supreme Court confirmation after Senate vote

    03:42

  • Jury selection begins in trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    03:07

  • North Dakota student takes great-grandmother to prom

    02:21

  • Man accused of killing Tinder date extradited to New York to face charges 

    03:39

  • Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

    01:58

  • U.N. climate change report urges swift action before it's too late

    01:40

  • Travel snags continue for passengers after weekend of delays and cancellations

    01:39

  • Watch: Fleeing suspect rams Hummer into police vehicle multiple times to escape arrest

    01:25

  • Body of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli found in Alabama, ex-boyfriend arrested

    01:48

  • 'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting

    02:21

  • Missing Florida mother Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

    00:17

  • Jury selection begins in death penalty trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    02:17

  • One dead, 11 wounded in Dallas concert shooting

    00:58

  • Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election

    03:48

NBC News Channel

Pennsylvania school's snack crackdown sharply criticized by parents

02:07

Administrators at Aliquippa Junior Senior High are limiting the amount of snacks students can bring into the school, and threatening to throw away anything above the stated limits. WPXI's Jillian Hartmann reports.April 5, 2022

  • Florida man accused of murdering wife also a person of interest in another woman's 2014 disappearance

    01:45

  • Dallas concert where deadly shooting took place had no permit

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Pennsylvania school's snack crackdown sharply criticized by parents

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban

    03:29

  • Ivermectin does not reduce Covid hospitalizations, study shows

    04:09

  • How new Wisconsin election rules impact voters with disabilities

    04:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All