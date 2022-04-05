Pennsylvania student describes jumping out window during school shooting
A student at Erie High School was injured during a shooting, and a person of interest fled the scene. One student described being instructed to jump out of the first story window during the shooting. The district said the building is secure and there is no active threat. The injured student is in stable condition.April 5, 2022
