NBC News Channel

Pennsylvania teen allegedly used Instagram to ask for help concealing dead body

01:43

A 16-year-old in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, has been charged with homicide after police say he shot and killed a 13-year-old girl and then used an Instagram video call to ask for help covering up the crime. WCAU’s Karen Hua reports.Nov. 29, 2022

