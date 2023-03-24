- Now Playing
Pentagon: Airstrikes on Iran-affiliated sites in Syria were ‘proportionate and deliberate’02:33
- UP NEXT
TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns04:18
Foreign adversaries not responsible for 'Havana syndrome,' say U.S. intel agencies03:21
China-linked hackers targeted 39 industries on most continents in 2022, report finds03:23
Biden ordered unidentified aerial objects taken down out of 'abundance of caution'04:31
U.S. military takes down second 'high-altitude object' over Alaska, origin unknown03:43
Chinese balloon had antennas capable of collecting signals intelligence02:49
DHS issues domestic terror threat warning to LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities04:18
House Homeland Security Committee holds hearing on worldwide threats03:46
Biden's national security adviser Sullivan acknowledges communications with Russia01:36
CIA honors Harriet Tubman as model spy with statue00:53
Justice Dept. charges three Iranians with hacking computer networks in global scheme01:43
Extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S. approved by British government02:38
Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. George W. Bush foiled by law enforcement02:01
Justice Dept. announces criminal charges against Chinese government over efforts to intimidate02:52
CIA director: 'Putin has no endgame' in Ukraine as intel shows up to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed03:01
White House: Putin 'improvising' Ukraine strategy, was not prepared for U.S. intel01:50
Russian military exercises in Belarus ‘will continue indefinitely’03:00
Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'02:42
The lights are blinking red all over Europe01:22
- Now Playing
Pentagon: Airstrikes on Iran-affiliated sites in Syria were ‘proportionate and deliberate’02:33
- UP NEXT
TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns04:18
Foreign adversaries not responsible for 'Havana syndrome,' say U.S. intel agencies03:21
China-linked hackers targeted 39 industries on most continents in 2022, report finds03:23
Biden ordered unidentified aerial objects taken down out of 'abundance of caution'04:31
U.S. military takes down second 'high-altitude object' over Alaska, origin unknown03:43
Play All