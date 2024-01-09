IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon spokesperson gives statement on Secy. Austin's cancer diagnosis

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign

    02:22

  • Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization

    03:03

  • U.S. Navy helicopters sink Houthi boats that fired on them in Red Sea

    01:57

  • USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report

    01:00

  • Air Force finds Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira acted alone

    02:02

  • Sen. Tuberville drops hold on military promotions

    02:27

  • US Navy warship shoots down drones heading toward it off Yemen

    01:58

  • USS Carney responded after attacks on civilian ships in Red Sea, Defense officials confirm

    02:00

  • Recovery of downed Navy plane continues

    02:02

  • US military Osprey crashes off coast of Japan, killing at least 1

    01:27

  • U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashes off Japan

    00:27

  • U.S. military aircraft overshoots runway and lands in Hawaii bay

    00:29

  • An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas

    03:17

  • Veteran walks thousands of miles for Operation Mend

    03:45

  • New veteran-led suicide prevention program takes new approach

    04:45

  • MDMA could help veterans with PTSD, researchers say

    02:21

  • Thousands of LGBTQ veterans still waiting for benefits following policy change in U.S. military

    03:04

  • At least 45 U.S. service members possibly injured in Iran-backed attacks

    02:42

  • U.S. military bases in Syria and Iraq attacked 23 times in two weeks

    03:02

NBC News

Pentagon spokesperson gives statement on Secy. Austin's cancer diagnosis

04:26

Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder gave a statement from medical officials at Walter Reed on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's cancer diagnosis. He discussed the procedures the secretary underwent and his road to recovery.Jan. 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon spokesperson gives statement on Secy. Austin's cancer diagnosis

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign

    02:22

  • Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization

    03:03

  • U.S. Navy helicopters sink Houthi boats that fired on them in Red Sea

    01:57

  • USS Carney shoots down 14 attack drones in Red Sea, officials report

    01:00

  • Air Force finds Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira acted alone

    02:02
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All