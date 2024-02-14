IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    People around the world route valentines mail to "Sweetheart City"

    Ukrainian military video said to show a naval drone attack on a Russian landing ship

  • Palestinians set up camp in a central Gaza coastal town fearing an assault on Rafah

  • Video shows Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar in a Gaza tunnel, Israeli military says

  • Farmworkers in India protest over crop prices

  • Video shows Rafah hospital compound coming under fire

  • Video shows displaced Gazans leaving Rafah as Israel attacks

  • Video shows a Gazan doctor running to save a man shot outside a hospital

  • Displaced Gazan families find shelter in a destroyed school

  • Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza

  • 27-year-old doctor cares for 850 patients in Gaza’s last standing hospital

  • Israeli forces storm Gaza Strip apartment, rescue two hostages

  • 'Where do you flee in a conflict?': U.N.'s Gaza chief on refugees' plight

  • Palestinian children among the wounded in Israel's bombardment of Rafah

  • WATCH: Rescued Israeli hostages reunited with loved ones

  • 'Let's be serious': E.U.'s top diplomat responds to Trump's NATO remarks

  • Israel rescues 2 hostages in Gaza as it bombards Rafah

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety

  • Fear spreads in Rafah after Israel announces plans for ground invasion

  • Non-profit pushes for U.S. aid to help demine Ukraine

People around the world route valentines mail to "Sweetheart City"

Love is in the air and mail in the city of Loveland, Colorado. Volunteers dressed in Valentine’s-themed garb gathered before the big day to stamp thousands of envelopes with the special postmark and cachet.Feb. 14, 2024

