People flee from big waves as they break over a sea wall

- Now Playing
People flee from big waves as they break over a sea wall00:35
- UP NEXT
High surf floods Southern California neighborhood01:10
Severe weather from coast-to-coast could impact New Year's travel02:22
Severe weather disrupts one of the busiest travel days of the season04:36
Severe weather causing travel delays across country02:32
New Year’s travel rush kicks off with hazardous weather conditions04:30
Blizzard and icy weather conditions cause travel troubles02:05
How snowstorms in the Great Plains could affect the holiday travel rush05:08
Blizzard snarls holiday travel with dangerous white-out conditions03:47
Blizzards and ice making for white, and potentially dangerous, Christmas02:09
Travel troubles expected for the holiday season01:11
Fog alerts lead to ripple effect of flight delays nationwide, slowing Christmas Eve travel rush01:58
Which regions could see rain leading up to Christmas?01:20
The biggest climate stories of 202303:04
Video shows flooding after heavy rain in Southern California00:52
White Christmas? Al Roker tracks which regions could see snow00:44
Peak holiday travel gets underway as all eyes turn to the weather04:18
WATCH: The moment a deadly earthquake struck northwest China01:21
Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions04:05
Parts of Northeast remain under flood alerts after monstrous storm02:28
- Now Playing
People flee from big waves as they break over a sea wall00:35
- UP NEXT
High surf floods Southern California neighborhood01:10
Severe weather from coast-to-coast could impact New Year's travel02:22
Severe weather disrupts one of the busiest travel days of the season04:36
Severe weather causing travel delays across country02:32
New Year’s travel rush kicks off with hazardous weather conditions04:30
Play All