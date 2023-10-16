IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • From trance to terror: The Supernova music festival massacre

    10:41
  • Now Playing

    ‘Sad, horrified and shocked:’ People living in Israel describe life amid war

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War (October 15)

    01:21:46

  • Former NBC Tel Aviv bureau chief reflects on past conflicts amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:32

  • FBI warns of increased threats of violence in wake of Israel-Hamas war

    02:48

  • Flight lands in Tampa with U.S. nationals who evacuated Israel

    01:57

  • Schumer and Romney one-on-one in Israel

    03:45

  • The challenges of evacuations at Rafah crossing amid Israel-Hamas war

    04:23

  • In their own words: Those impacted by Israel-Hamas war

    03:51

  • Israel Defense Forces spokesperson on Gaza-Egypt border crossing

    06:05

  • Gaza doctor pleads for end to war: 'Stop the bombing'

    03:22

  • Israeli-American reservists called to join fight against Hamas

    01:57

  • Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. spike after attack on Israel, Anti-Defamation League says

    02:22

  • Hospitals in Israel and Gaza grapple with impact of war

    02:58

  • Rockets, mines among deadly arsenal recovered after Hamas attack on Israel

    02:17

  • Vulnerable in northern Gaza unable to evacuate ahead of planned invasion of Israeli troops

    03:03

  • Israeli military amasses troops along border ahead of planned coordinated attack

    04:34

  • Netanyahu meets with families of Israeli hostages

    00:49

  • A look at the history behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    05:01

  • U.K.'s foreign secretary urges Israel to use 'restraint'

    01:00

NBC News

‘Sad, horrified and shocked:’ People living in Israel describe life amid war

04:18

Residents and people living in Israel described life during the Israel-Hamas war. Many shared their fears surrounding missing family and friends and discussed what they are doing to help the military and people in need.Oct. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • From trance to terror: The Supernova music festival massacre

    10:41
  • Now Playing

    ‘Sad, horrified and shocked:’ People living in Israel describe life amid war

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War (October 15)

    01:21:46

  • Former NBC Tel Aviv bureau chief reflects on past conflicts amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:32

  • FBI warns of increased threats of violence in wake of Israel-Hamas war

    02:48

  • Flight lands in Tampa with U.S. nationals who evacuated Israel

    01:57
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All