IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Petropolis, Brazil, hit by deadly floods and mudslides

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine holds national day of unity amid tensions with Russia

    00:58

  • Defiant Ottawa protesters say they'll stay as long as it takes

    01:14

  • North Korea's Kim honors his father at alpine resort ceremony

    00:50

  • Watch: Reluctant sloth rescued from electricity cable

    00:40

  • Former Honduras president arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in U.S.

    01:49

  • U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports due to organized crime

    03:28

  • Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

    01:34

  • Ukrainians could have been paid to participate in anti-American protests

    02:40

  • Putin blames U.S. and NATO for Ukraine crisis

    01:26

  • The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction

    04:05

  • Russia says some military units are rebasing after drills near Ukraine

    00:42

  • Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy

    02:26

  • Controversial statue toppled during Vancouver protests

    00:33

  • Valieva argued positive drug test was mix-up with her grandfather's medication, IOC says

    01:35

  • U.S. moving Ukraine embassy staff as concerns of Russian attack grow

    02:41

  • How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation

    03:31

  • Olympic bubble hotel serves up heart-themed desserts on Valentine’s Day

    00:58

  • Venice Carnival kicks off with colorful boat parade in Italy

    00:46

  • Israeli forces demolish Palestinian house in West Bank

    00:56

NBC News

Petropolis, Brazil, hit by deadly floods and mudslides

01:33

The mountainside city of Petropolis, north of Rio de Janeiro and named after a 19th century emperor, has seen torrential rain and flooding recently, leading to unstable ground giving way beneath buildings which sometimes lack proper foundations.Feb. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Petropolis, Brazil, hit by deadly floods and mudslides

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine holds national day of unity amid tensions with Russia

    00:58

  • Defiant Ottawa protesters say they'll stay as long as it takes

    01:14

  • North Korea's Kim honors his father at alpine resort ceremony

    00:50

  • Watch: Reluctant sloth rescued from electricity cable

    00:40

  • Former Honduras president arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in U.S.

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All