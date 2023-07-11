IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

PGA Tour COO says the organization 'pursued a peace' with LIV Golf

01:46

PGA Tour COO Ron Price delivered his opening statement at a Senate hearing on his organization's merger with LIV Golf. He defended details of the arrangement and assured the PGA Tour would still be in control of decision making.July 11, 2023

