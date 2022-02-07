IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Philadelphia child shot in dispute between tow truck drivers
Philadelphia child shot in dispute between tow truck drivers00:46
Officials in Pennsylvania say a three-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot in Philadelphia during a dispute between two drivers.Feb. 7, 2022
Philadelphia child shot in dispute between tow truck drivers00:46
