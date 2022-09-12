Philadelphia man walks over 400 miles to retrace Underground Railroad in honor of Harriet Tubman

Top picks for the 74th Emmy Awards03:31
Texas doctor suspended after tainted IV bag leads to colleague's death01:29
- Now Playing
Philadelphia man walks over 400 miles to retrace Underground Railroad in honor of Harriet Tubman02:06
- UP NEXT
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike, demanding higher wages01:35
Mother faces questioning after deaths of three children discovered on Brooklyn beach02:08
Blue Origin rocket jettisons cargo capsule during launch mishap01:14
Michigan man killed by police after shooting wife and daughter01:49
Mother in custody after three children found dead on Brooklyn beach02:53
Former Atlanta Braves player Anthony Varvaro killed in crash on the way to 9/11 event01:46
'It's tragic': Colorado community reacts to police officer shot and killed on duty01:43
Community reacts to explosion at Colorado apartment complex that displaced hundreds01:16
Family ‘relieved’ after man accused of killing 8-year-old arrested00:17
Watch: Moments from ceremonies marking 21 years since 9/11 attacks02:24
Mourners in Washington remember the queen at memorial outside the British Embassy01:17
Watch: Video shows shooter in Phoenix fire multiple rounds in rampage that killed 203:31
New California bill aims to restrict solitary confinement05:27
Elected official arrested in Las Vegas journalist's stabbing death03:05
Surveillance video shows former Fresno principal shoving student00:44
Watch: Police dash cam shows man flees police on airport baggage tractor02:18
U.S. warns criminal hackers are targeting K-12 schools04:13
Top picks for the 74th Emmy Awards03:31
Texas doctor suspended after tainted IV bag leads to colleague's death01:29
- Now Playing
Philadelphia man walks over 400 miles to retrace Underground Railroad in honor of Harriet Tubman02:06
- UP NEXT
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike, demanding higher wages01:35
Mother faces questioning after deaths of three children discovered on Brooklyn beach02:08
Blue Origin rocket jettisons cargo capsule during launch mishap01:14
Play All