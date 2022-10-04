IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Philadelphia police identify suspect in fatal shooting of teen at high school football scrimmage

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Man files federal lawsuit against Boulder County police over restraining and shocking him in a chair

    03:59

  • Elon Musk proposes Twitter deal at original price

    02:01

  • Report alleges Herschel Walker paid for abortion of woman he impregnated in 2009

    04:51

  • Person of interest sought in California family's kidnapping

    02:13

  • Watch: Bodycam video shows Florida man using infant as human shield during stand-off with police

    01:14

  • Northeastern University employee arrested in bomb hoax

    02:55

  • Country music icon Loretta Lynn dies at age 90

    02:23

  • ‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge

    03:48

  • Outbursts delay jury selection in Waukesha Christmas parade trial

    01:38

  • How the ‘Hope Booths Project’ spreads messages of hope and optimism

    04:24

  • Justice Department lays out Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for armed rebellion during Jan. 6

    04:03

  • Breaking down first arguments of the Supreme Court’s new term

    05:17

  • Hurricane Ian death toll reaches 100 ahead of Biden’s visit to Florida

    06:15

  • Inside one family's journey as Ukrainian refugees starting over in U.S.

    04:19

  • Trump sues CNN for defamation

    05:14

  • Seven Americans released from Venezuela in controversial prisoner swap

    03:08

  • Residents’ emotional return to Sanibel Island synagogue after Hurricane Ian

    01:42

  • Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million in settlement over crypto promotion

    01:30

  • Serial killer suspected in 5 deaths in Northern California

    01:34

NBC News

Philadelphia police identify suspect in fatal shooting of teen at high school football scrimmage

01:07

Philadelphia police held a press conference where they announced charges against a suspect for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old at a Roxborough High School football scrimmage. An investigation is underway to identify the other suspects. Oct. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Philadelphia police identify suspect in fatal shooting of teen at high school football scrimmage

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Man files federal lawsuit against Boulder County police over restraining and shocking him in a chair

    03:59

  • Elon Musk proposes Twitter deal at original price

    02:01

  • Report alleges Herschel Walker paid for abortion of woman he impregnated in 2009

    04:51

  • Person of interest sought in California family's kidnapping

    02:13

  • Watch: Bodycam video shows Florida man using infant as human shield during stand-off with police

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All