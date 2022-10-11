IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Philadelphia police search for clues in 13-year-old's shooting death

01:16

Philadelphia police are hoping doorbell cameras may hold images of two suspects after a 13-year-old was shot in the head. WCAU's Leah Uko reports.Oct. 11, 2022

