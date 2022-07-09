IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Twitter calling off $44 billion deal

    03:14

  • New Arizona law makes it illegal to record video of police officers within eight feet

    01:52

  • Crime takes center stage in Ohio Senate race

    03:31

  • Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

  • Biden to sign executive order to protect abortion access

    00:30

  • Chicago man serving life for marijuana granted clemency after 19 years in prison

    06:20

  • Witnesses help first responders save Florida driver stuck in submerged car

    01:29

  • Trump hits midterm campaign trail as candidates jockey for his support

    04:03

  • U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • IRS audits of James Comey and Andrew McCabe under investigation

    03:12

  • 8-year old Illinois boy may not walk again after July Fourth shooting

    01:30

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends record on crime while criticizing progressive prosecutors

    03:35

  • Summer Covid-19 surge may be on the horizon, officials say

    01:44

  • Mississippi’s only abortion clinic closes

    01:59

  • Father of Highland Park gunman defends decision to help son get legal clearance to buy firearms

    02:17

  • Family of Emmett Till: ‘The warrant must be issued’

    02:40

  • Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

    03:10

  • What the future of abortion rights in Wyoming could look like

    06:12

  • Mississippi's near-total ban on abortion takes effect

    02:27

NBC News Channel

Watch: Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone

01:49

Authorities are searching for seven teens in Philadelphia who attacked 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone. Lambert was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Police released the surveillance video of the incident after blurring the victim's face. WCAU’s Danny Freeman reports.July 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Twitter calling off $44 billion deal

    03:14

  • New Arizona law makes it illegal to record video of police officers within eight feet

    01:52

  • Crime takes center stage in Ohio Senate race

    03:31

  • Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

  • Biden to sign executive order to protect abortion access

    00:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All