  • Odesa prepares for Russian attacks

  • Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border

  • New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust

  • ‘Ukrainians are not naive people’: Zelenskyy on peace talks progress

    Philadelphia volunteers ship thousands of boxes filled with supplies to Ukraine

    Ukrainian army commander: ‘We are liberating our land. And we are confident we will win’

  • Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv

  • Could Russia-Ukraine peace talks lead to meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy?

  • Ukrainian peace talks appear to make progress in Istanbul

  • Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue

  • How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine

  • Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks

  • Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

  • Biden on controversial Putin remarks: I'm not walking anything back

  • Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv

  • Bombed Mariupol theater shown on Russian state TV

  • Ukrainian forces appear to retake Trostyanets from Russians

  • Zelenskyy urges tighter sanctions, says areas ‘liberated’ from occupiers

  • What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?

  • Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine

NBC News Channel

Philadelphia volunteers ship thousands of boxes filled with supplies to Ukraine

Volunteers at the Ukrainian Cultural and Education Center in Philadelphia have shipped, gathered, and packed items to send to Ukraine. Over 11,000 boxes filled with supplies including clothes and food have been sent. One woman said she is “happy” to know they are receiving assistance.March 29, 2022

Best of NBC News

