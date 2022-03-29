Philadelphia volunteers ship thousands of boxes filled with supplies to Ukraine
Volunteers at the Ukrainian Cultural and Education Center in Philadelphia have shipped, gathered, and packed items to send to Ukraine. Over 11,000 boxes filled with supplies including clothes and food have been sent. One woman said she is “happy” to know they are receiving assistance.March 29, 2022
