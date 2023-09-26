IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Watch: Philippine coast guard cuts barrier placed by China at disputed shoal

00:42

The Philippine coast guard said it has complied with a presidential order to remove a floating barrier placed by Chinese vessels to prevent Filipino fishing boats from entering a lagoon in a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.Sept. 26, 2023

