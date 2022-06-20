IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Philippine government attorney killed in shooting while visiting Philadelphia

01:07

Philippine government attorney John Albert Laylo was shot and killed by an unknown gunman while he and his mother were in an Uber heading to Philadelphia International Airport after vacationing in the city. WCAU’s Brian Sheehan reports.June 20, 2022

