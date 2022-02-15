IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Activist charged in shooting targeting Louisville mayoral candidate

    01:44

  • Dinosaur claw stolen at Arizona gem show recovered

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Phoenix priest resigns following botched baptisms

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    New evidence helps free Louisiana man after 45 years in prison

    02:02

  • Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates

    03:55

  • Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin’s defamation case against New York Times

    03:51

  • Officials offer $30,000 for info after 9-year-old shot in head left fighting for her life

    01:19

  • Louisville mayoral candidate survives campaign office shooting

    01:27

  • Suspect charged in murder of California woman found in homeless encampment

    01:47

  • Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown apartment

    03:47

  • Separated brothers reunited after 50 years

    01:34

  • Airline passenger arrested after allegedly trying to open exit door

    02:58

  • Ohio mayor resigns after comments linking ice fishing to prostitution

    01:37

  • Inside effort to restore resort town that was once paradise for Black Americans

    02:15

  • Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions

    01:56

  • Federal hate crimes trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

    01:26

  • Private plane crashes into ocean off North Carolina with 8 on board

    01:20

  • ‘Crypto couple,’ charged with laundering billions in bitcoin, appears in court

    01:38

  • Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid trucker protests over Covid restrictions

    01:38

  • Watch: Parkland father arrested for climbing crane, demonstrating for gun control

    01:03

NBC News Channel

Phoenix priest resigns following botched baptisms

01:18

Reverend Andres Arango resigned after it was determined he'd used one incorrect phrase in hundreds of baptisms, rendering invalid. KPNX's Brahm Resnik reports.Feb. 15, 2022

  • Activist charged in shooting targeting Louisville mayoral candidate

    01:44

  • Dinosaur claw stolen at Arizona gem show recovered

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    Phoenix priest resigns following botched baptisms

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    New evidence helps free Louisiana man after 45 years in prison

    02:02

  • Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates

    03:55

  • Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin’s defamation case against New York Times

    03:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All