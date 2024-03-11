IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Photo agencies issue removal notice on photo of Kate, Princess of Wales
March 11, 202400:29
    Photo agencies issue removal notice on photo of Kate, Princess of Wales

Multiple photo agencies put out notices not to use a new photo of Kate, Princess of Wales, with one noting "the source" may have "manipulated" the image. The picture, taken by Prince William and showing Kate posing with her three children, was the first official photo since she had unspecified abdominal surgery in January.March 11, 2024

