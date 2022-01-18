Reconnaissance photos show extent of destruction on Tonga after eruption, tsunami

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Far-right Norwegian mass killer Breivik appears at parole hearing00:54
Now Playing
Reconnaissance photos show extent of destruction on Tonga after eruption, tsunami01:05
UP NEXT
Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga02:34
Tonga tsunami claims life of British woman after massive volcano eruption01:32
Italian villa could become most expensive property ever sold03:22
Novak Djokovic arrives in Serbia after being deported by Australia01:01
Former Ukrainian president returns to face treason charges00:42
Horses ridden through flames at Spanish festival00:51
Tonga volcano’s scale revealed in satellite images00:43
Giant Pacific volcano sparking tsunami captured in satellite pictures00:28
U.S. warning Russia may be preparing for Ukraine invasion00:55
Critics point to China for causing environmental disaster along Mekong River03:24
Watch: World's largest fish breeding area discovered in Antarctica00:46
Djokovic faces deportation after visa revoked a second time00:44
Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking03:28
Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit01:28
Syrian crimes against humanity successfully prosecuted in Germany01:50
Watch: U.S. Embassy in Baghdad targeted by rocket attack00:47
Costa Concordia tragedy's tenth anniversary commemorated in Giglio01:36
Rare Roman-era wooden figure found in waterlogged ditch in England00:36
Reconnaissance photos show extent of destruction on Tonga after eruption, tsunami01:05
Photographs from a reconnaissance aircraft showed a landscape covered in volcanic ash after the deadly eruption and tsunami on Tonga.Jan. 18, 2022
Far-right Norwegian mass killer Breivik appears at parole hearing00:54
Now Playing
Reconnaissance photos show extent of destruction on Tonga after eruption, tsunami01:05
UP NEXT
Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga02:34
Tonga tsunami claims life of British woman after massive volcano eruption01:32
Italian villa could become most expensive property ever sold03:22
Novak Djokovic arrives in Serbia after being deported by Australia01:01