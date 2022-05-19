IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pigeon suspected of smuggling drugs captured at Peruvian prison

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Army soldier killed in Alaska bear attack

    01:01

  • Connecticut man finds bear behind the wheel of mother-in-law's car

    01:36

  • ASPCA dog airlift program proves successful with 200,000 animals relocated

    02:56

  • New study sheds light on dogs' personalities challenging breed stereotypes

    06:58

  • Snake charmer arrested after dancing with cobra at Indian wedding

    00:39

  • Oops: Scientist to the rescue after eaglet is kicked out of nest

    00:53

  • Inside ranchers’ efforts to save the American bison

    03:28

  • Adorable Hawaiian monk seal birth caught on camera

    00:50

  • Florida man describes tiger attack that nearly claimed his life

    01:54

  • Dolphin found dead on Florida beach stabbed with 'spear-like' object according to investigators

    01:02

  • Yorkie in Florida dies saving his family from rattlesnake

    02:01

  • Watch: Rescuers pull puppy from rubble of destroyed house in eastern Ukraine

    01:00

  • Watch: Video shows citizens beat man on Los Angeles street for alleged dog abuse 

    02:51

  • Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands

    03:18

  • Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered list

    03:20

  • Watch: Dog rescued from flooded L.A. river

    02:00

  • Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms

    01:59

  • 7-month-old girl killed, great-grandmother injured in Georgia dog mauling

    01:13

  • Watch: Swarms of crabs in Cuba after pandemic sees numbers increase

    00:39

NBC News

Pigeon suspected of smuggling drugs captured at Peruvian prison

00:42

A pigeon has been detained after it was found to be carrying over an ounce of marijuana at a prison in Peru.May 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Pigeon suspected of smuggling drugs captured at Peruvian prison

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Army soldier killed in Alaska bear attack

    01:01

  • Connecticut man finds bear behind the wheel of mother-in-law's car

    01:36

  • ASPCA dog airlift program proves successful with 200,000 animals relocated

    02:56

  • New study sheds light on dogs' personalities challenging breed stereotypes

    06:58

  • Snake charmer arrested after dancing with cobra at Indian wedding

    00:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All