  • Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train

    01:42
    Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach

    01:30
    Heat wave worsens as 75 million Americans are under alerts

    02:00

  • Parents still desperate for baby formula as U.S. shortage persists

    02:26

  • Rochester police officer killed, another wounded in 'ambush' attack

    02:27

  • Four dead in Iowa campground shooting

    01:04

  • 1-year-old killed, 2-year-old wounded in Georgia shooting

    01:23

  • Two children killed as tree crashes into Alabama home

    00:53

  • Watch: Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked by man at New York campaign event

    01:14

  • Turpin siblings file lawsuit claiming abuse by foster parents years after rescue

    03:32

  • New criminal probe into deleted Secret Service texts ahead of final Jan. 6 committee hearing

    01:43

  • Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight

    01:26

  • Scorching heat wave damaging crops and threatening cattle

    02:24

  • Flight delays, cancellations decrease in July for U.S.

    01:33

  • U.S. facing summer Covid-19 surge

    01:25

  • Texas youth read banned books at summer camp

    06:42

  • Tennessee authorities probe arrest that left man beaten, bloodied

    01:56

  • George Floyd family members react to Thomas Lane sentencing

    03:07

  • Dozens injured, 3 seriously, in Bronx, New York, bus crash

    01:07

  • Online privacy is so much more than having "nothing to hide." Here's why

    11:29

NBC News Channel

Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach

01:30

Cell phone video captured the moments when a small plane crashed into the ocean off Huntington Beach in California. Officials say the pilot was taken to a local hospital.July 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

