Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach

Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train01:42
- Now Playing
Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach01:30
- UP NEXT
Heat wave worsens as 75 million Americans are under alerts02:00
Parents still desperate for baby formula as U.S. shortage persists02:26
Rochester police officer killed, another wounded in 'ambush' attack02:27
Four dead in Iowa campground shooting01:04
1-year-old killed, 2-year-old wounded in Georgia shooting01:23
Two children killed as tree crashes into Alabama home00:53
Watch: Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked by man at New York campaign event01:14
Turpin siblings file lawsuit claiming abuse by foster parents years after rescue03:32
New criminal probe into deleted Secret Service texts ahead of final Jan. 6 committee hearing01:43
Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight01:26
Scorching heat wave damaging crops and threatening cattle02:24
Flight delays, cancellations decrease in July for U.S.01:33
U.S. facing summer Covid-19 surge01:25
Texas youth read banned books at summer camp06:42
Tennessee authorities probe arrest that left man beaten, bloodied01:56
George Floyd family members react to Thomas Lane sentencing03:07
Dozens injured, 3 seriously, in Bronx, New York, bus crash01:07
Online privacy is so much more than having "nothing to hide." Here's why11:29
Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train01:42
- Now Playing
Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach01:30
- UP NEXT
Heat wave worsens as 75 million Americans are under alerts02:00
Parents still desperate for baby formula as U.S. shortage persists02:26
Rochester police officer killed, another wounded in 'ambush' attack02:27
Four dead in Iowa campground shooting01:04
Play All