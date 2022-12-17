IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Pittsburgh housefire leaves 3 dead, including 2 children

00:42

Three people are dead, including two children, after an overnight house fire in Pittsburgh. The victims' bodies were discovered an hour after the fire was put out in the early morning.Dec. 17, 2022

