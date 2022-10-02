IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Plane crashes into Minnesota home killing all 3 passengers, residents survive

Plane crashes into Minnesota home killing all 3 passengers, residents survive

All three passengers on board a Cessna 172 airplane were killed when it hit the second floor of a house in Hermantown, Minnesota near Duluth. The home's occupants were not hurt and an investigation is underway to determine the crash's cause.Oct. 2, 2022

