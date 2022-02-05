IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signs trans athlete ban into law

    07:29
  • Now Playing

    Plane makes hard landing at Las Vegas airport

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of 4

    02:34

  • Ex-employees detail alleged harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

    02:54

  • Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of four

    01:04

  • Ohio family sues fertility doctor after DNA test reveals woman not biologically related to her dad

    01:42

  • Watch: Video shows moment Brooklyn house exploded that destroyed 3 homes

    00:39

  • Mikaela Shiffrin is on the brink of Olympic history at the Beijing Games

    03:04

  • Athletes to watch at the Winter Olympics

    02:05

  • Bodycam footage released in fatal police shooting of Amir Locke

    01:51

  • Oklahoma authorities search for driver who killed boy in hit-and-run while sledding

    00:44

  • Girlfriend charged in death of Boston police officer

    01:53

  • Gregory and Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas ahead of Arbery federal trial

    02:59

  • Deadly listeria outbreak linked to bagged salad

    00:22

  • Community activists decry Minneapolis police shooting

    01:37

  • Bodycam shows Minneapolis police fatally shoot Amir Locke during no-knock raid

    01:43

  • Tennessee man charged with murder of newborn daughter and her mother

    01:22

  • Gregory McMichael withdraws guilty plea ahead of federal Ahmaud Arbery trial

    03:42

  • Texas teen raises $30,000 for hospital that treated her cancer

    02:40

  • Biden reveals details of U.S. military raid in Syria, death of ISIS leader

    02:12

NBC News Channel

Plane makes hard landing at Las Vegas airport

00:42

A Sun Country flight from Las Vegas to Minneapolis returned for a hard landing with a landing gear malfunction at Harry Reid International Airport.Feb. 5, 2022

  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signs trans athlete ban into law

    07:29
  • Now Playing

    Plane makes hard landing at Las Vegas airport

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of 4

    02:34

  • Ex-employees detail alleged harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

    02:54

  • Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of four

    01:04

  • Ohio family sues fertility doctor after DNA test reveals woman not biologically related to her dad

    01:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All