    Plaque at California beach park commemorating Black history stolen

    How the Federal Reserve tries to balance employment and inflation as the U.S. central bank

  State troopers charged in driver's license bribery scheme in Mass.

  Mother of school shooter Ethan Crumbley told police she never thought he had 'mental issues'

  Biden says he has decided how to respond to deadly drone attack on U.S. base

  House Committee moves forward on Mayorkas impeachment

  Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Extended Interview (Part 2)

  Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Extended Interview (Part 1)

  San Diego student and father arrested after guns and explosives found at home

  Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package

  Broadway icon Chita Rivera dies at 91 years old

  Two men in kayak rescued by cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

  Rep. Cori Bush denies alleged misuse of funds, says she's 'fully cooperating' with DOJ

  Guns, explosives and a celebrity hitlist found in New York apartment

  House Republicans consider impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

  Suspect in deadly Minnesota shooting allegedly dressed as a UPS worker

  Authorities locate missing Kentucky girl after mother found dead

  Trial in 2002 killing of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay begins in Brooklyn

  Pearl Harbor attack survivor celebrates 100th birthday

Plaque at California beach park commemorating Black history stolen

Investigators are seeking information after a bronze plaque installed at Bruce's Beach Park, which honored a Black couple who were stripped of their land in Manhattan Beach in the 1920s, was stolen.Jan. 31, 2024

