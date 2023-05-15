IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Platypuses are reintroduced into Australia's oldest national park after not being seen there for 50 years

Platypuses are reintroduced into Australia's oldest national park after not being seen there for 50 years

Australia’s iconic platypus was reintroduced into the country’s oldest national park after disappearing from the area around half a century ago.May 15, 2023

