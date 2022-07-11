IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: James Webb Space Telescope's first full-color photo is here

NBC News

Players, coaches take cover after shots fired near North Carolina stadium

01:44

Gunshots were fired near a stadium in Wilson, N.C., that was hosting a little league tournament. Players and game officials hit the dirt after three shots were heard. The baseball tournament was canceled for the day. Police are still searching for the gunman and the reason behind the shooting.July 11, 2022

