Playing Reality Winner: Turning an FBI Interrogation into Theater

BREAKING: Senate Intel Committee subpoenas Michael Cohen to testify mid-February

Reality Winner: Turning an FBI Interrogation into Theater

When the FBI interrogated NSA whistle blower Reality Winner for three hours on June 3, 2017, they recorded the whole thing. That transcript has now been turned into a play called “Is This a Room” that begins with the FBI approaching Winner for leaking a classified report about Russia’s attempts to hack the 2016 presidential election and ends with her arrest. Winner is now serving a 63 month sentence for violating the Espionage Act.Jan. 24, 2019

