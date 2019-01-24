Playing Reality Winner: Turning an FBI Interrogation into Theater

Playing Reality Winner: Turning an FBI Interrogation into Theater06:58
When the FBI interrogated NSA whistle blower Reality Winner for three hours on June 3, 2017, they recorded the whole thing. That transcript has now been turned into a play called “Is This a Room” that begins with the FBI approaching Winner for leaking a classified report about Russia’s attempts to hack the 2016 presidential election and ends with her arrest. Winner is now serving a 63 month sentence for violating the Espionage Act.
Playing Reality Winner: Turning an FBI Interrogation into Theater06:58
Workshop offers candid talk on race, privilege and being white03:52
Is craft sake going to take a seat at the table?04:02
Fact Check: Trump's 5 biggest whoppers of 201802:38
Paradise high school basketball team plays on after Camp Fire05:22
Fact check: Is America actually getting rich off Trump's tariffs?01:03