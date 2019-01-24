Playing Reality Winner: Turning an FBI Interrogation into Theater 06:58 copied!

When the FBI interrogated NSA whistle blower Reality Winner for three hours on June 3, 2017, they recorded the whole thing. That transcript has now been turned into a play called “Is This a Room” that begins with the FBI approaching Winner for leaking a classified report about Russia’s attempts to hack the 2016 presidential election and ends with her arrest. Winner is now serving a 63 month sentence for violating the Espionage Act.

